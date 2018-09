Be outraged by America’s role in Yemen’s misery. Nicholas Kristof denounces U.S. support for the war on Yemen and demands an end to it.

House resolution directs Trump to end U.S. support for Yemen war. Alex Emmons reports on Rep. Ro Khanna’s introduction of H.Con.Res. 138.

America’s Syria policy is incoherent, and there’s no sign that will change. Steven Metz analyzes the problems with the Trump administration’s confused policy in Syria.