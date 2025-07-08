fbpx
Supreme Court OKs Mass Firings at Federal Agencies

State of the Union: The Trump Administration will be permitted to slash government jobs.
The,Front,Of,The,Us,Supreme,Court,Building,In,Washington,
photo/front-us-supreme-court-building-washington-1158162790”> Credit: Bill Chizek
Spencer Neale
Jul 8, 2025 9:09 PM
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration can carry out its plan to slash government jobs and downsize numerous agencies. Trump’s executive order, originally signed February 11, will reduce the size and scope of a wide range of cabinet departments, including Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Human Services, State, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, and more than a dozen other agencies. 

The decision lifts an injunction by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in May which blocked 21 federal agencies from complying with Trump’s order. 

The brief was unsigned and did not include a vote count. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote Tuesday’s public dissent. Tuesday’s decision is temporary and will allow the Trump administration the ability to pursue its plans of shrinking the federal workforce as challenges to Trump’s executive order continue to be litigated.

