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Jury Rules Live Nation and Ticketmaster Monopolized Ticket Sales

State of the Union: The company has promised to appeal the finding.
SOCCER: APR 19 MLS Seattle Sounders FC vs Nashville SC
SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 19: A Ticketmaster ad board is seen during an MLS match between the Seattle Sounders FC and Nashville SC on April 19, 2025 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Apr 16, 2026 4:46 PM
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A New York federal jury found that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster operated as a monopoly selling tickets to live events after attorneys general in 38 states and Washington, DC sued Live Nation for suppressing competition and jacking up fees. The verdict followed a lengthy trial featuring testimony from top music and entertainment executives.

Live Nation said Wednesday it would appeal “any unfavorable rulings” on pending motions, adding that the jury’s decision “is not the last word on this matter.”

The Justice Department and 39 state attorneys general sued in 2024. The jury found Ticketmaster overcharged states by $1.72 per ticket. State officials said the verdict vindicated common complaints that Live Nation’s practices harmed both fans and artists.

A second trial will be held to determine the remedies. Possibilities include potentially breaking up the company or spinning off portions of Live Nation’s portfolio.

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