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The Iran War

Iran War Day 243: Iran Reportedly Rejects Qatari Proposal for Ending the War

State of the Union: An Iranian official characterized the package as “unacceptable ideas and not an offer.”
IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
(Iranian Presidential Office / AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Oct 28, 2026 12:52 PM
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Iran has rejected a proposal from Qatar for ending the war, per Reuters.

The report says the Qataris presented a package addressing both American and Iranian concerns, setting a seven-day timeline for establishing a ceasefire. A senior Iranian official involved in the talks told Reuters that the proposal, presented Sunday, amounted to “unacceptable ideas and not an offer.”


The news follows reports that President Donald Trump is inclined to order another round of strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections on November 3. Per the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials warned some partners on the Persian Gulf to prepare for combat operations and ordered another Patriot battery moved to the region from Texas.

Intensifying diplomatic engagement has accompanied fears of a return to active operations. High officials from the Mecca Defensive Pact countries—Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia—met with Iranian officials in Tehran earlier in the week. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday met with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries in Moscow. He described the forum as “constructive and fruitful.” 

Brent crude opened Wednesday at $114 per barrel. AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $4.25 for regular gas and $6.35 for diesel.

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