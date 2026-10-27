Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign Affairs

Iran War Day 242: Israeli Election Turnout High as Conflict Looms

State of the Union: Tehran called on Muslim nations to act as a “single force” against external threats.
President Trump Meets With Israeli PM Netanyahu At His Palm Beach Estate
Andrew Day
Oct 27, 2026 8:48 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Israelis voted Tuesday in a national election that will decide whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government hold onto power. Netanyahu has pledged to “finish the job” against Iran if his Likud party wins. Early turnout was the strongest in decades. 

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Netanyahu, calling him “a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Security officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan—the three members of the recently-formed Mecca defense alliance—met in Tehran with Iranian officials on Monday. The exact nature of their talks was not immediately clear, but analysts said the four nations may be looking to start handling regional security issues with less outside interference.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told reporters, “A new atmosphere is emerging in the region.” An Iranian government account on X said that President Masoud Pezeshkian had stressed that “Islamic nations must uphold brotherhood and act as ‘a single force’ against shared threats.”

Oil prices dipped slightly early Tuesday following diplomatic efforts to defuse the Mideast conflict. The price of Brent crude was just under $115 per barrel. In America, the average price of regular gasoline was $4.27 per gallon.

More like this

Vucic Concedes Defeat in Serbian Election

Luke Nicastro October 26, 2026 - 10:29 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The longtime Serbian leader’s party lost to a student-backed coalition Sunday.

Lula Wins in Brazil, but Bolsonaro Refuses to Concede

Andrew Day October 26, 2026 - 8:52 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The results mark a setback for the rising Latin American right.

Biden’s Israel Catastrophe

Martin Di Caro October 26, 2026
A veteran journalist reveals how a Democratic White House enabled Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today