Iran War Day 240: Trump Says No Strikes on Iran Planned for Sunday

President Donald Trump said Sunday that there would be no attack on Iran before the end of the weekend.

“There will be no strike today,” he told reporters at a White House press gaggle.

Before departing for a campaign event in Michigan, Trump commented to a separate gaggle at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about a Friday intelligence memo about Iranian plans targeting Americans in the Middle East.

“There are two very different sets of intelligence reports—I have them both,” he said. “We have very advanced sets of intelligence on Iran, and we’re doing very well with Iran, as you know.”

The president’s recent rhetoric on Iran, along with recent measures like U.S. embassy evacuations, has led some to believe that he plans more strikes on Iran in the near future. “Do I make a deal with them, or do I finish them off? That’s the only question,” he said in a phone call to Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

The president did not comment on the status of negotiations, but multiple outlets reported that a Qatari delegation was in Iran Sunday in an effort to restart diplomacy between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic.

Direct U.S.–Iran military engagement remains relatively low-intensity. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the Strait of Hormuz per a statement on CENTCOM’s X account. Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that Iran had downed an American drone over its port of Bandar Abbas.

Yet fighting raged on other fronts throughout the region. Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted a missile barrage from Yemen’s Houthi rebels near Mecca. Israel continued offensive operations in Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza through the weekend.

AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $4.29 for regular gas and $6.35 for diesel.