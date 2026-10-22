Iran War Day 237: U.S., Israel Planning to Resume Strikes in November, Per Report

The New York Times reported Wednesday that American and Israeli war-planners are preparing to resume active strikes on Iran following the November 3 U.S. midterm elections.

The report, citing anonymous officials, noted that President Donald Trump had ordered and canceled fresh strikes a number of times. Per the Times, the new plans focus on Iran’s nuclear program and energy infrastructure, but avoid striking refineries and oil infrastructure.

Some believe the action may come sooner. An Iranian official told Drop Site News that the Islamic Republic anticipates renewed fighting perhaps even before the October 27 Israeli parliamentary elections. The White House denied planning such strikes in a comment to Drop Site.

Axios reported Wednesday that the Israeli Air Force has been conducting aggressive maneuvers near Iranian airspace. The State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said Wednesday on X that the U.S. was evacuating nonessential personnel from American diplomatic posts in Saudi Arabia because of the threat of Houthi strikes. In the same post, he denied reports of a broader evacuation from regional embassies and consulates.

Iran has continued its operations in the Persian Gulf, claiming strikes on four tankers in a Thursday statement. Brent crude opened at $110. AAA reported a national average price per gallon of $4.27 for regular gas and $6.31 for diesel.