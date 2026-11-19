President Donald Trump was presented with three options in the Iran War after the midterms: cut a deal, escalate militarily, or continue the economic warfare campaign.

He seems to have chosen door number three for now.

The messaging coming out of the Trump administration frames this option as a continuation of the “status quo.” But this fundamentally misunderstands economic warfare, particularly economic warfare in which both the United States and Iran are imposing their own respective pressures in parallel. Economic warfare is inherently cumulative, with consequences that compound over time. And as American economic pressure increases, so does the likelihood that Iran chooses to counter-escalate in the very manner Trump is attempting to avoid.

Since the midterm bloodbath on November 3, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced two new tranches of Iran-related sanctions (on November 4 and 6); in tandem, CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper has launched Task Force Iron Gate, an effort that aims to expand the economic warfare campaign by adding the interdiction of shipments across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea to the existing naval blockade and sanctions regime.

Now, nearly nine months into the war, the pressure is compounding on a daily basis for Iran, and as a result, it is increasingly targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters. In fact, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre, October saw more attacks on shipping than any other month of the war. And the strikes are not glancing blows anymore: The Iranians are consistently disabling vessels, setting them ablaze, and even sinking them outright.

Iran’s oil has finally been fully soaked up outside the U.S. blockade line; up until this point, those oil sales had provided a significant cushion for the country’s economy. From February 28 to April 13, Iran was able to keep exporting oil at essentially pre-war levels—the U.S. blockade had yet to be effectually imposed—and Tehran apparently earned more revenues than had been anticipated in its budget for this year. Even once the blockade was fully in place, Iran still had at least 140 million barrels of oil outside Washington’s reach. Then, during the ceasefire provided for by the June memorandum of understanding, Iran was able to export an additional 80 million barrels of oil.

Thus, for much of the war Iran has been able to count on significant oil revenues—and now that is over.

As a result, Iran may be losing out on as much as $139 million per day. While Tehran can still move limited quantities of oil via the Caspian Sea and land routes, such exports can only occur on a much smaller scale and at a far higher cost than was the case for shipments through Hormuz.

In addition, the American bombing campaign has caused significant damage to Iran’s physical assets and infrastructure, with one estimate placing the cost at nearly $100 billion from the first forty days of the war alone. Pair this with the intensified sanction regimes implemented under Operations Economic Fury and Economic Outcast, and Iran is faced with an unstable, inherently non-status quo environment.

The question that immediately follows is this: What does the Trump administration believe that Iran will do as these pressures continue to mount?

One would expect that Trump—who wants to avoid becoming the next Herbert Hoover—would look for a course of action without major downside risk to the global economy. Unfortunately, continuing his economic warfare campaign will make the Iranians far more willing to escalate; they are unlikely to capitulate to what seem to be very maximalist demands from the Trump administration.

For Iran, this has clearly become an existential war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to state publicly and repeatedly that regime change is the only acceptable outcome; given that Trump seems unwilling to accept anything short of an effective surrender by the Iranians on every one of their red lines, they have no option but to continue fighting back until either their regime is toppled or the global economy goes off the cliff.

This creates a conundrum for the strategy of continued economic pressure. If the economic warfare campaign fails to impose sufficient pain on Iran and the global economy runs out of runway first, the United States will be forced effectively to surrender to Iran. But even in the rosiest of scenarios—assuming, that is, that the U.S. effort succeeds in undermining Iran’s economy so completely that the regime’s very survival is at risk—Iran will surely look to escalate, resulting in the same global economic destruction that Trump seems to be desperately trying to avoid by refraining from military escalation.

With recent intelligence estimates placing Iran’s remaining stockpiles of medium to long-range ballistic missiles between 1,500 and 2,500, it has become exceptionally difficult to argue that Tehran is incapable of further escalation. It obviously retains the ability to cause chaos across the Gulf by hitting shipping, energy infrastructure, and other economic targets, which could, if push came to shove, devastate the global economy.

The status quo in the Iran War is anything but status quo. As the economic pressures continue to mount on Iran, the probability that it surrenders on its red lines is low, while the likelihood of counter-escalation is quite high.

Trump should realize, then, that his current strategy of economic warfare is inherently escalatory. The more pressure Washington imposes on Iran, the more likely it is that Tehran will climb the escalation ladder, potentially launching devastating strikes beyond the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters. The White House therefore needs to negotiate an end to this war, even if that results in unsatisfactory terms for the United States. The alternative is a Trump legacy akin to Hoover’s.