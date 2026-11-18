Iran on Tuesday launched aerial attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain in the latest round of tit-for-tat strikes between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. and its allies.

Iran used drones to target a U.S. air base in Kuwait, where it claimed to have struck a Patriot system and other drone and missile launch assets, and naval facilities in Bahrain. CENTCOM has yet to release a statement on the attacks.

The U.S. targeted a radar installation on Iran’s Qeshm Island Wednesday in retaliation, per Al Jazeera.

The pace of mutual strikes and Iranian attacks on oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz has quickened in recent days, prompting fears of escalation, including on American soil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday deprecated a CNN report that U.S. intelligence was aware of a possible Iranian plan for deploying chemical weapons in Washington, DC, saying that he was not worried.

Intensive military action has continued on other fronts of the regional conflict. Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM chief, is expected to visit Saudi Arabia this week to advise the kingdom about air defense amid continued attacks from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, according to a Middle East Eye report. Reuters, citing U.S. officials, reported that the Saudis are prepared for the war against the Houthis to extend into 2027. In recent weeks, the Houthis have claimed strikes on Saudi airports and pipelines and on the Riyadh headquarters of Aramco, the Saudi state oil concern.

Israel on Wednesday began a new round of ground operations in Gaza, which is facing humanitarian disaster amid flooding and worsening winter conditions. Witnesses reported seeing Israeli tanks beyond the “yellow line” established by the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Brent crude opened Wednesday at $93.36. AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $3.75 for regular gas and $5.96 for diesel.