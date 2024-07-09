fbpx
Haley Directs Delegates to Trump Ahead of RNC

State of the Union: Haley is releasing her 97 delegates in anticipation of next week’s Republican National Convention.
National,Harbor,,Md,Us,-,Mar,3,,2023:,Nikki,Haley
Credit: Consolidated News Photos
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 9, 2024 5:30 PM

The former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said Tuesday that she was releasing her 97 delegates and urging them to support the former President Donald Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.

“The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity,” Haley said in a statement. “Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term, and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America.”

“We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt and get our economy back on track,” she continued. “I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee.”

The Republican Party is set to begin its national convention on July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In May, Haley said that she will vote for Trump in November and urged her supporters to follow suit.

Additionally, Chaney Denton, Haley’s spokeswoman, said the former governor had not been invited to the RNC.

“She was not invited, and she’s fine with that,” Denton said in a statement. “Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best.”

