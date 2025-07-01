Senate Approves the One Big Beautiful Bill

After weeks of debate and often shrill internal dissent, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Tuesday by a vote of 51–50, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The Republican Senators Thom Tillis (NC), Susan Collins (ME) and Rand Paul (KY) joined the Democrats in voting against the bill, which is controversial for cutting Medicaid and increasing the federal budget deficit.

The bill will now head back to the House as part of the reconciliation process. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has pledged to have the final version of the bill passed and on President Donald Trump’s desk by Friday’s Independence Day holiday.

The bill will make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, implement his campaign promise to end taxation of tips and overtime work, add work requirements to Medicaid programs, and substantially increase defense spending and border security funding, among other provisions.