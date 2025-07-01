fbpx
Senate Approves the One Big Beautiful Bill

State of the Union: Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.
Senators Meet For Their Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill
Credit: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Jul 1, 2025 12:55 PM
After weeks of debate and often shrill internal dissent, the Senate passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act Tuesday by a vote of 51–50, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The Republican Senators Thom Tillis (NC), Susan Collins (ME) and Rand Paul (KY) joined the Democrats in voting against the bill, which is controversial for cutting Medicaid and increasing the federal budget deficit.

The bill will now head back to the House as part of the reconciliation process. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has pledged to have the final version of the bill passed and on President Donald Trump’s desk by Friday’s Independence Day holiday.

The bill will make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, implement his campaign promise to end taxation of tips and overtime work, add work requirements to Medicaid programs, and substantially increase defense spending and border security funding, among other provisions.

More like this

The FTC Has the Chance to Rein in Big Pharma

Joel Thayer July 1, 2025
Semaglutide manufacturers seem to be taking advantage of America’s health crises to indulge in anticompetitive behavior.

Senate GOP Advances Budget Bill to ‘Vote-a-Rama’

Jude Russo June 30, 2025 - 8:43 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The legislation was moved forward early Sunday.

Entropy Reigns 

Peter Tonguette June 29, 2025
From fences and phones to campaign promises, all things decay.
