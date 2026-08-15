Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Politics

Democrats Put South Carolina First in New Primary Calendar

State of the Union: Citing diversity concerns, the Democratic Party locked in a new schedule for its 2028 presidential primaries.

DNC Chair Ken Martin
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Aug 15, 2026 5:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) formally approved a new presidential primary calendar Saturday. In a major shake-up, South Carolina will now hold the first contest for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination on January 22, 2028. Following South Carolina will be Nevada (February 1), New Hampshire (February 8), New Mexico (February 15), Michigan (February 22), and Virginia (February 29).

The new schedule boots Iowa and New Hampshire from their traditional positions as the party’s first and second contests (New Hampshire is now third, while Iowa’s date has not yet been set). Early primary states can play an outsize role in determining who will win the nomination, and the new additions to the initial primary slots are expected to increase the influence of black and Hispanic voters. 

Diversity concerns played a major role in the party’s decision to revamp its primary calendar. “Our 2028 nominee, whoever they are,” DNC chair Ken Martin said in a speech announcing the changes Saturday, will now “have to earn the support across the full breadth of America: every region, every demographic, every generation, every economic station in life.” 

Although the DNC has prescribed harsh penalties for states that buck the new calendar, it is unclear whether Iowa and New Hampshire might try to fight the decision. The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said the move “excludes huge swaths of the country and the voters Democrats need,” and the leader of New Hampshire’s Democrats called it “disappointing.” (Both Iowa and New Hampshire also have state laws mandating early contests.)

It is also unclear whether the revamped schedule will significantly tilt the field toward a particular wing of the Democratic Party, although some analysts have noted that South Carolina—now in pole position—historically rewards more moderate candidates.

More like this

‘Woke 1’ Never Really Went Away

Scott Greer August 15, 2026
Progressives may be less forthcoming, but they haven’t changed their beliefs since the mass lunacy of 2020.

Platner is Gone—The Threat to Collins Isn’t

Spencer Neale August 15, 2026
Despite an embarrassing scandal, Troy Jackson may be a stronger Democratic nominee.

The Illusion of Law

Bruce Fein August 14, 2026
Judges will not save our republic.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today