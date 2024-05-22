Haley Endorses Trump

On Wednesday at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., the former presidential candidate Nikki Haley stated that she will be voting for Trump on November 5.

At an inaugural event celebrating her appointment to Hudson’s new Walter P. Stern Chair, during a question-and-answer session, Haley said, “I put my priorities on a president who’s gonna have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account…. Trump has not been perfect on these policies—I have made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe.”

She continued, “I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech: Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and who continue to support me, and not assume that they’re just going to be with him.”

Haley’s announcement was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some are confused, recalling that just a few months ago, Haley accused Trump of being “unhinged” and called him “unfit” to be president.

Trump has yet to comment on Haley’s change of heart.