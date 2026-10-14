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Guilfoyle, Greece Ambassador, Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

State of the Union: The White House had asked for her resignation.
GREECE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Andrew Day
Oct 14, 2026 10:00 AM
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Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, resigned on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Guilfoyle engaged in repeated misconduct, including a threat against a host nation official and influence peddling. In one instance, Guilfoyle allegedly requested $100,000 from a Trump donor to pay down her credit card bill, promising access to the Trump administration if he obliged.

In a statement announcing her resignation, Guilfoyle thanked President Donald Trump for the chance to serve and denied improper conduct. “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she said.

Earlier Tuesday, the new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia revealed that the Trump administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign.

Trump later in the day addressed the allegations of misconduct. “She was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” Trump said.

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