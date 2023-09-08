General Disorder

If you watch cable news, which I don’t recommend, or if you spend a lot of time on the website formerly known as Twitter, which I also don’t recommend but more hypocritically, you have probably heard or seen complaints about Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s effort to hold the promotions of U.S. military officers under review by the Senate. Hawks and “former” intelligence and defense officials with commentator status and the rest of the Nikki Haley fan club claim the delay in pay raises puts America’s national security at risk.

But as former all-star editorial fellow and contributing editor Harry Scherer’s reporting makes clear in “Coach Courageous,” the focus of these candidates’ efforts in our armed forces has not been American preparedness, but rather the implementation of an abortion and equity regime that demands scrutiny from our political representatives. The real question might be, in response to cries that these sorts of delays didn’t used to happen, why weren’t candidates for high rank in a civilian controlled military receiving more civilian scrutiny before?

Scherer writes: