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Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution Won’t Be Live-Streamed, Trump Says

State of the Union: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced last week the event would be “public.”
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(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Oct 15, 2026 11:55 AM
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The execution of Nidal Hasan, the former U.S. Army major who carried out the mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2009, will not be live-streamed, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

“He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had said last Thursday that the execution would be conducted by firing squad and that it would be “public,” and the Pentagon said it would be live-streamed.

Americans overwhelmingly oppose live-streaming the execution—80 to 18 percent—according to new polling by the Washington Post and ABC News.

After the Pentagon’s announcement, the Trump administration debated calling off the livestream, CNN reported Tuesday. During those conversations, the president learned Hasan is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, raising concerns for Trump about the event’s imagery.

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