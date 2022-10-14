FBI Priorities

The FBI is taking time out of combating the menace of peaceful pro-life protesters to go after high school bullies:

The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent. The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington. “The creators of the proprietary software [are working] with the FBI [to conduct] a forensic analysis,” Millington said in a statement. The website attack comes after Randolph Union High School allowed a 14-year-old biological male and player on the female volleyball team to change in the women’s locker room. Members of the volleyball team said the male sharing their locker room made them feel uncomfortable, and the school banned the team from the facility. “It’s a huge thing … everyone’s asking, ‘Why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” Blake Allen, a female player on the high school volleyball team, told WCAX.

The volleyball team is banned from their own locker room, because these female minors don't want to be compelled to see peen. Ain't that something!

Look, whoever vandalized the website did the wrong thing. But the FBI has done such a great job of fighting serious crime that it has time to work on this case? Really?

Now, just imagine that you joined the FBI years ago to be an agent, to fight crime. You spend years perfecting your investigative skills, getting better and better with firearms, and if you're working on the War on Terror, maybe even learning Arabic and other languages. You wanted to be part of the nation's top police agency, to protect America from criminals, terrorists, and other evildoers.

Today? Your bosses order you to spend the days looking for trigger words that make transgenders cry, taking instruction from GLSEN and the Human Rights Campaign to identify moms who were a little too angry at the school board meeting, swarming the home of a pro-life activist with helmets, battering rams, and weapons, to haul the dad off in front of his children, and demonizing parents who don't think their daughter, who survived a sexual assault, should be compelled to endure a biological male flopping his todger around a girls' locker room.

Depressing, isn't it?