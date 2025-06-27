fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Education

University of Virginia President Resigns

State of the Union: Trump’s DOJ sought the removal of James E. Ryan.
Duke v Virginia
Spencer Neale
Jun 27, 2025 2:20 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

University of Virginia President James E. Ryan is resigning from his role following demands to do so by the Trump administration.

The move, first reported by the New York Times on Friday afternoon, comes after officials with the Justice Department informed the school that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding were at risk because of the school’s alleged failure to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. 

Ryan had been under mounting pressure from Trump’s DOJ, which says the university systematically made admissions decisions based on race. 

Trump’s second term has been marked by high-profile skirmishes with Cornell, Harvard, Columbia, Northwestern, Princeton, and Brown. The president has threatened to pull billions in federal funding from the schools if they don’t commit to abolishing DEI policies and programs.

More like this

It’s Time for the GOP to Play Hardball With Public Universities

Joseph Addington September 29, 2024
Red-state tax dollars should not fund hostile institutions.

Torch the Higher-Ed Sector

Sumantra Maitra April 29, 2024 - 12:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The recent campus protests are a once in a lifetime opportunity for conservatives.

Friends Don’t Let Friends Get PhDs in Humanities

Sumantra Maitra April 19, 2024 - 10:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Harvard’s Emma Dench is correct about the graduate job market.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today