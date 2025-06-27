University of Virginia President Resigns

University of Virginia President James E. Ryan is resigning from his role following demands to do so by the Trump administration.

The move, first reported by the New York Times on Friday afternoon, comes after officials with the Justice Department informed the school that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding were at risk because of the school’s alleged failure to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Ryan had been under mounting pressure from Trump’s DOJ, which says the university systematically made admissions decisions based on race.

Trump’s second term has been marked by high-profile skirmishes with Cornell, Harvard, Columbia, Northwestern, Princeton, and Brown. The president has threatened to pull billions in federal funding from the schools if they don’t commit to abolishing DEI policies and programs.