USA Today reports:

A federal judge in Texas has declared that the all-male military draft is unconstitutional, ruling that “the time has passed” for a debate on whether women belong in the military. The decision deals the biggest legal blow to the Selective Service System since the Supreme Court upheld the draft in 1981. In Rostker v. Goldberg, the court ruled that the male-only draft was “fully justified” because women were ineligible for combat roles. But U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that while historical restrictions on women serving in combat “may have justified past discrimination,” men and women are now equally able to fight. In 2015, the Pentagon lifted all restrictions for women in military service. The case was brought by the National Coalition For Men, a men’s rights group, and two men who argued the all-male draft was unfair. Men who fail to register with the Selective Service System at their 18th birthday can be denied public benefits such as federal employment and student loans. Women cannot register for Selective Service.

Read the whole thing.

Here’s a link to the text of the judge’s decision. I’ve read it, and it seems to me (I welcome correction) that the judge is saying that because the government in 2013 deemed women fit to serve in combat roles, there is no longer any justification for exempting women for the draft, given that the purpose of a military draft would be to raise an army to fight a war.

I can put up with draft registration, but the day the United States Government attempts to draft my daughter is the day that I take her abroad to dodge this unjust law. The idea that the US Government would compel our daughters — not “offer them the opportunity to,” but compel — to go into combat because of egalitarian cultural madness is dangerous and offensive.

Israel is alone in the world in having mandatory conscription for young women as well as young men, and I understand why Israel, given its extraordinarily vulnerability (that is, it’s tiny, and is surrounded by enemies), has this policy.

But America is not Israel. You have to wonder if an American government that would frog-march its young women to the front lines is an American government worth obeying. Well, maybe you have to wonder it; I damn sure don’t.

I have been warning this was coming for years. Bush appointee btw. They are going to draft your daughters for their forever wars. https://t.co/vhxQedkzS4 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js