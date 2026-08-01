Import Socialists, Get Socialism

As an immigrant who likes America and spent most of my career working to advance its interests and values overseas, nothing galls me more than seeing other immigrants try to overthrow our uniquely successful capitalist democracy and install Third World Marxism in the United States.

In local politics, there is Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York. In national politics, we have a whole new crop coming soon to Congress. The latest example is from the Soviet Republic of Colorado, where Ethiopian-born Melat Kiros beat Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary. DeGette had represented the Denver area since 1997. It’s a deep-blue district in a deep-blue state, so Kiros is bound to win in November.

U.S. schools fail to teach American, let alone world history. Only 13 percent of eighth graders scored at or above proficiency on the most recent national test results. That means they learn virtually nothing about how communism actually went in field trials. (In Cambodia’s case, those would be the “killing fields” where millions were shot to death by the communist regime in purges in the 1970s, while they destroyed the economy and agriculture). In country after country, socialism has ruined economies, stunted growth, and suppressed innovation, while rulers live in luxury.

Deficient in education, the current crop of Democratic Socialists is also too young to have lived through socialism in their ancestral homelands, and their parents don’t seem to have taught them.

Mamdani’s parents could have told him about India’s socialist economy that lasted from its independence in 1947 to around 20 years ago. In this “License Raj,” the government controlled who made what and how much it cost. That’s why, when I visited in 1991, you could buy only two types of “whiskey,” under the brands Ambassador or Diplomat. Both were equally awful. The economy was stagnant, and millions were unemployed or underemployed.

In 1991, there was only one car on the streets, the Hindustan Ambassador. In the 1950s, the government had bought the Morris Oxford model from a defunct British maker, and they kept making the same car for about 40 years. Only in the 1990s did they allow a competitor to start making the Maruti (Hindu god of wind), in partnership with Japanese carmaker Suzuki.

Today, you can buy the leading world as well as domestic brands in India, as the economy opened up starting in the late 1990s. The streets are still choked, but with a variety of local and imported cars. You can even buy drinkable brands of imported booze. The economy still doesn’t create enough jobs for the annual crop of graduates, but things are way better than under the License Raj.

The story in Kiros’s home of Ethiopia holds an even starker warning than the one in India. In 1974, military officers overthrew Ethiopia’s Emperor Haile Selassie. They formed a Marxist government called the Derg that ruled disastrously, leading to a famine in 1984-85 that killed millions (and forced “We Are the World” on our ears.) Things improved after the Derg was overthrown in 1991, but the country was still ruled by socialists in a “Revolutionary Democratic Front.” Ethiopia’s economy only took off after 2020, under the Ethiopian Prosperity Party, which focused on economic reforms.

In West Africa, tiny Guinea-Bissau quickly learned that revolutionary sloganeering is easier than effective economic management. After independence from Portugal in 1974, the Marxist dictator Luis Cabral nationalized industries and implemented central planning. Unsurprisingly, economic growth stagnated, and the economy languished. Even after the removal of Cabral, by the mid-1980s Guinea-Bissau’s per-capita income was $200, among the lowest in the world. The government finally implemented market reforms in 1987. Today, the GDP per capita is a more respectable $1,449 and growing at 4.9 percent.

Mayor Mamdani’s “warmth of collectivism” includes plans to implement city-run grocery stores across New York City. Despite there already being many large retailers and family stores all over the city, the new government-run groceries will be heavily subsidized on rent and other costs and will thus have a competitive advantage. Hard-working bodega owners are enraged.

Mamdani, born in Uganda, was perhaps inspired by neighboring Tanzania, where leader Julius Nyerere embarked on a collectivization crusade (Ujamaa) in the 1960s and 70s that uprooted millions of farmers and collectivized the fruits of their labor (literally) in the pursuit of egalitarian agricultural ideals. The resulting “equality” was one of equal food shortages for the country’s population of 15 million. By the mid-1980s, inflation had climbed to 30 percent and living standards had deteriorated significantly. Only after wreaking havoc on the population did Tanzanian statesmen quietly shelve collectivization in favor of market-oriented reforms.

Mamdani’s leftist professor father and filmmaker mother were Indian colonists in sub-Saharan Africa, like Mahatma Gandhi and millions of others. They were forced to leave Uganda by the dictator Idi Amin in the early 1970s but later returned, and Zohran was born in Kampala in 1991.

When the Mamdanis pulled up stakes in Africa for good, they didn’t go to ancestral India, or Britain, but to the United States. To have their son Zohran now tell Americans, builders and inheritors of the most successful economy in world history, how to run their country and premier city is a rich irony. Let’s see how New Yorkers like them apples in a few years.