The fast food chain Chipotle fired a manager because employees refused to serve a group of young black men unless they first proved they had money to pay for the meal they wanted to order. A video of the confrontation — in which the men accuse the manager of racism — went viral. From the Miami Herald:

The footage, which has been retweeted more than 52,000 times, showed the Chipotle employees in St. Paul. Minn., moving on to serve a white woman without asking her to show “proof of income.” When the camera zoomed in on her, an employee said the food would be on the house because of the incident surrounding her. “This is not how we treat our customers. We’re committed to treating everyone equally and with respect,” Chipotle said in a statement referring to the black customers. “The manager has been terminated and we are re-training everyone at the restaurant to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

However, it turns out that one of the men — Masud Ali, the one making the video — is a convicted thief who has a social media history of bragging about “dine and dash” — slang for fleeing restaurants without paying for food:

He also bragged online about dining-and-dashing from Chipotle before:

The Chipotle manager thought she recognized him from dining-and-dashing earlier in the week. From the Daily Caller:

Chipotle said in a statement quoted by the Star Tribune: “Regarding what happened at the St. Paul restaurant, the manager thought these gentlemen were the same customers from Tuesday night who weren’t able to pay for their meal. Regardless, this is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant [staff] has been retrained to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.” But Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow told The Daily Caller News Foundation: “We did discover [Ali’s] previous twitter posts from a few years back as part of our investigation. We spoke with him and directly asked him if he had been in that restaurant on Tuesday night and he said he had not been there in weeks.” “We had no choice but to take his word for it,” she continued. “The manager said she thought it was the same guys, but she said she couldn’t say with 100 percent certainty. It’s a very unfortunate situation.”

Wait, what? You had “no choice” but to throw your own manager under the bus for trying to protect the company from a thief? More from the DC:

When Good Morning America producer Lauren Dozier asked Ali for rights to run the video on television, she received more than 200 replies from people, many saying things like “Don’t do it,” “Do your research,” or screenshots of Ali’s past tweets bragging of schemes to “eat for free.” She responded to Ali “Thanks,” but did not appear to respond to any of these warnings. Just a few months ago, another Chipotle manager was awarded $8 million by a jury for wrongful termination.

Chipotle is my favorite fast food chain. I eat there as often as I can. But if they don’t re-hire this manager — bullied first by Masud Ali and his crew, and then victimized again by her politically correct employer — I’m done with them.

Remember this summer, when a woke bakery in Portland fired two employees for denying a black woman service because the bakery was closed? After the woman went on social media and accused them of racism, the owner fired the two employees, despite their having followed the rules. The rule there, as at Chipotle, is that if you are a black customer, the rules don’t apply to you, and the company will fire you to appease your false accusers.

About Chipotle, if you are white, black, Hispanic, or Asian, who wants to work at a company that will fire you for not accommodating a known shoplifter? The company knew that Ali was a dine-and-dasher, but took his word over the word of their own manager. That is shameful and outrageous, and Chipotle deserves to be punished. I have never received anything but good service from Chipotle workers of all races, wherever I have encountered them. To think that any of them could be fired by an easily intimidated management for trying to protect the company from thieves makes me furious.