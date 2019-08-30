It’s like a Babylon Bee story, but it really happened:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) passed a resolution Saturday praising the values of “religiously unaffiliated” Americans as the “largest religious group within the Democratic Party.” The resolution, which was unanimously passed at the DNC’s summer meeting on Aug. 24 in San Francisco, Calif., was championed by the Secular Coalition of America, an organization that lobbies on behalf of atheists, agnostics, and humanists on public policy. The group celebrated the DNC’s move as the first time a major party “embraced American nonbelievers.” “Religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party’s values,” said the resolution, which adds they should advocate for “rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values.” Sarah Levin, director of governmental affairs for the Secular Coalition of America, praised it as a way “to ensure that policy is driven by science and evidence, not sectarian beliefs.”

The resolution also criticized “misplaced ‘religious liberty’ claims” — by which they mean any religious liberty claims at all that conflict with progressive dogmas.

This isn’t anything new for the Democrats. Salena Zito recalls the religious drama at their 2012 convention:

… when the hall exploded in turmoil as Democrats voted to amend their party’s platform to include the word “God.” The platform initially had dropped previous platform language that referenced God. After an outcry, convention chairman Antonio Villaraigosa returned to the stage to take a floor vote on a motion to reinsert the language. The floor vote quite clearly failed as Villaraigosa repeated the roll call. Eventually he declared that “the ayes have it,” and loud boos exploded across the arena. The headlines that came out of that debacle — “Democrats boo God” was a common one — ended up making matters worse for those, like Washo and Chism, who would like to see their party counter the perception of its estrangement from people of faith.

Michael Wear, the young Evangelical Democrat who did religious outreach for the Obama White House, is really put out by this latest move by his party:

I have a pretty good idea what’s going to happen to religious Americans anywhere to the right of the late Rachel Held Evans should the Democratic Party take power. Read the signs.

Emma Green, who covers religion for The Atlantic, did a short, really informative video back in 2017, explaining why it really is true that the Democratic Party doesn’t get religion. This wasn’t always the case, she explains, but it is now: