Milo Yiannopoulos Deported to the UK

The British right-wing influencer Milo Yiannopoulos was deported to the UK on Friday, according to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Yiannopoulos was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being arrested Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. According to a DHS spokesperson, he had entered the U.S. legally in 2019 but “chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.” An immigration judge issued a final order of removal against him on July 22 of this year.

The British commentator became prominent writing for Breitbart between 2014 and 2017, but he resigned his position after a video began circulating where he appeared to endorse sexual relationships between men and underage boys. Yiannopoulos later interned for then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and worked on Kanye West’s brief candidacy for president in 2024. He was a strong proponent of President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign, writing in a post on X in June 2025 that unless millions were deported “nothing else matters.”