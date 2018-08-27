Here is Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s response to Archbishop Vigano’s testimony implicating him as a beneficiary of the web of deceit and corruption around Ted McCarrick:

The Archdiocese of Newark and Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. express shock, sadness and consternation at the wide-ranging array of allegations published by the former apostolic nuncio to the United States of America, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, which cannot be understood as contributing to the healing of survivors of sexual abuse. The factual errors, innuendo and fearful ideology of the “testimony” serve to strengthen our conviction to move ahead resolutely in protecting the young and vulnerable from any sort of abuse, while guaranteeing a safe and respectful environment where all are welcome and breaking down the structures and cultures that enable abuse. Together with Pope Francis, we are confident that scrutiny of the claims of the former nuncio will help to establish the truth.

How bizarre is that? Notice that Cardinal Tobin, like Cardinal Cupich and Pope Francis, do not deny anything specifically in Vigano’s highly detailed set of allegations. It’s like they don’t want to go out on any limbs, for fear that somebody will saw them off.

One Catholic’s angry reaction to this weirdo proclamation from the Archbishop of Newark:

You can read the whole thread here. The Newark Archdiocese blocked her in mid-tweetstorm.

By the way, how’s this for editorializing? The author is Nicole Winfield of the Associated Press. This is the story that will have gone out to all the local newspapers around the country. This is how she’s spinning the story:

(ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE) — Pope Francis declined Sunday to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway. Francis said the 11-page text by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, which reads in part like a homophobic attack on Francis and his allies, “speaks for itself” and that he wouldn’t comment on it.

The majority of the piece reads like a brief about what a right-wing homo-hating crank Vigano is. Team Francis is going to be able to count on journalist friendlies like Winfield in the days and weeks to come.