This morning I went through a tunnel beneath a hidden basement inside an ordinary suburban home in Bratislava, and emerged in a tiny, airless room where committed Catholics published samizdat religious literature for years under communism, risking imprisonment sheerly out of love of Jesus Christ. I’m going to write more about it later. It was one of the more profound experiences of my life. My guide was a historian who, as a student, worked with the underground church distributing samizdat. The stories he told me about what he and his comrades did are things you read about in books (and, you’ll read about it in my next one). The faith and the courage of these Slovak Catholics takes one’s breath away.

Then I had lunch with two other underground church leaders. After lunch, one of them took me to the apartment of John Chrysostom Korec, a deceased (2015) Jesuit priest who was a bishop of the underground church. I’ll save the stories for a separate post, but this bishop spent years in prison, then was released to a life of manual labor. He faced constant harassment by the secret police, who tried to assassinate him four times. His life was one of heroic commitment and leadership. People came to his apartment all the time seeking spiritual guidance. In 1991, two years after communism’s fall, John Paul II named him a cardinal. One day, Cardinal Korec will surely be canonized.

My host, Frantisek Miklosko, told me of a time when he was walking with Bishop Korec once when the secret police stopped them and ordered him to get in the car. Korec refused. They tried to force him, but he extended his arms against the car frame and wouldn’t budge. The secret police went away. No underground church bishop was arrested that day. My host saw it all happen with his own eyes.

Just you wait until I post about the things I learned from the Slovak Catholics I interviewed today. I can hardly begin to tell you how much hope their testimonies give me. This is what it means to be a Christian!

I say all this because I came back to my hotel room just now and saw that a friend had sent this story from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, NY. It would have been appalling had I not just come back from a day spent around people who were witnesses to real Christian heroism (and though they would deny it out of humility, were Christian heroes themselves). But my God, what a contrast. Excerpts:

The Diocese of Buffalo suspended three Hamburg priests last week for what it called “unsuitable, inappropriate and insensitive conversations” during a party with seminarians at a church rectory. Diocesan leaders gave no details about what the priests actually said, leading to widespread speculation and criticism from parishioners and other priests. But 7 Eyewitness News has exclusively obtained a written account the seminarians gave to their superiors at the seminary, and many of the graphic details are even too sexually explicit to air on television. “These guys are terribly corrupt,” said one employee of the seminary, who spoke to 7 Eyewitness News. “What happened was disgusting. Absolutely repulsive.” The employee asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

More:

According to the document, Rev. Art Mattulke of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg — told one seminarian he heard the young man’s parents having sex on a retreat, going into detail about how the “father was really giving it to his mother.” Mattulke “is a designated spiritual director appointed by Christ the King Seminary for seminarians,” the document states. “Several seminarians expressed concerns about this.” Other conversations involving the three suspended priests — Mattulke, Rev. Bob Orlowski and Rev. Patrick O’Keefe — reportedly included talk of “a priest who taught at the seminary and used to go to truck stops to give oral sex.” The priest allegedly compared the sexual acts to a Catholic sacrament. The three suspended priests did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Here is part of a transcript of the station’s interview with two other priests, Father Zielenieski and Father Webster, who were disciplined by the bishop for being present at the discussion and not doing more to stop it:

REPORTER: “There’s gonna be people out there who are gonna look at this and say, jeez, what kind of stuff is happening on our seminary in this diocese? What would you say to that?” ZIELENIESKI: “Formation…that’s what’s happening in our seminary in our diocese. The seminary has a task, and it’s a difficult task. It’s a task of taking men who have responded to the call and helping them to discern how is that Holy Spirit bringing them to the point of ordination.” WEBSTER: “We were just trying to be authentic and share ourselves, and so do the people of God try to be authentic and they need counsel and spiritual guidance and they’re messy situations.”

Read the whole thing.

Seeing this after the kind of day I spent with heroes of the faith makes for a vivid illustration of Christ’s Parable of the Wheat And the Tares.

Here’s an important detail: this all came to light because some brave seminarians decided that they weren’t going to sit back and take this garbage from these morally corrupt priests. God bless those brave men. They are learning an important lesson in courage, and what it takes to defend the faith from jackals within. The fact that there were seminarians who spoke out is a sign of hope! (But: How can parishioners of these three suspended priests ever take a word they say seriously again?)

Both of these stories about the Church — the stories of the saints, and the story of the great sinners — tell us something about the nature of Christians, and Christian communities. If you only choose to believe one without the other, you are choosing to believe a preferred narrative, not the whole truth.