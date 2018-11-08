Oh my God:

A self-described left-wing Antifa group posted videos of a mob outside the Washington, D.C., home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening, chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.” The now-deleted video was posted on social media by Smash Racism, D.C. The same group made headlines in September after activists confronted Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife inside a restaurant during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. The group posted on Facebook that Carlson spreads “fear into our homes,” and said it wanted to even the score. “Each night you remind us that we are not safe. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either,” the group posted. They also chanted, “Racist s—bag, leave town.” The post was later removed.

More:

Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was not home at the time. He said his wife, Susie, was home alone and heard the commotion from the kitchen. She called the police and locked herself into a pantry, he said. His brother — who lives close by — arrived about the same time as law enforcement. The host said activists rang his doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb.

She called the police and locked herself into a pantry.

A middle-aged woman who was home alone, and afraid of left-wing berserkers invading her house because they hate her husband’s TV show. Here’s a tweet with video of the event:

BREAKING: A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a “racist scumbag.” “Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either” Tucker has 4 children. The Left is sick.https://t.co/rXs8pUmhxu pic.twitter.com/1R9O9UcTYM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2018

This hits home for me. Back in 2009, something similar happened to my family, while I was out of town. My employer had to hire off-duty Dallas police officers to sit outside my home for three days. It’s hard to express the hatred one has for activists who put one’s family at physical risk. In Louisiana, if leftist berserkers tried to come through the door here in Louisiana, you could shoot, and it would be perfectly legal. People would buy you a beer to congratulate you for teaching the punks a lesson.

In his column today, Never Trumper Bret Stephens writes:

It doesn’t take a lot to get the average voter to tell you what he doesn’t like about Donald Trump: the nastiness, the divisiveness, the lying, the tweeting, the chaos, the epic boastfulness matched by bottomless self-pity. As my colleague Frank Bruni has astutely observed, Trump is as transparent as they come: You don’t need a Ph.D. in psychology to know that the president is an insecure narcissist with daddy issues. Then again, what does the average voter think about the people who pompously style themselves “the Resistance”? I don’t just mean the antifa thugs and restaurant hecklers and the Farrakhan Fan Club wing of the women’s movement, though that’s a part of it.