A self-described left-wing Antifa group posted videos of a mob outside the Washington, D.C., home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday evening, chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.”
The now-deleted video was posted on social media by Smash Racism, D.C. The same group made headlines in September after activists confronted Sen.Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife inside a restaurant during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
The group posted on Facebook that Carlson spreads “fear into our homes,” and said it wanted to even the score.
“Each night you remind us that we are not safe. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either,” the group posted. They also chanted, “Racist s—bag, leave town.”
The post was later removed.
More:
Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was not home at the time. He said his wife, Susie, was home alone and heard the commotion from the kitchen. She called the police and locked herself into a pantry, he said. His brother — who lives close by — arrived about the same time as law enforcement.
The host said activists rang his doorbell, broke his oak door and one protester was apparently caught on security video mentioning a pipe bomb.
She called the police and locked herself into a pantry.
A middle-aged woman who was home alone, and afraid of left-wing berserkers invading her house because they hate her husband’s TV show. Here’s a tweet with video of the event:
BREAKING:
A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a “racist scumbag.”
“Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either”
Tucker has 4 children.
The Left is sick.https://t.co/rXs8pUmhxu pic.twitter.com/1R9O9UcTYM
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This hits home for me. Back in 2009, something similar happened to my family, while I was out of town. My employer had to hire off-duty Dallas police officers to sit outside my home for three days. It’s hard to express the hatred one has for activists who put one’s family at physical risk. In Louisiana, if leftist berserkers tried to come through the door here in Louisiana, you could shoot, and it would be perfectly legal. People would buy you a beer to congratulate you for teaching the punks a lesson.
In his column today, Never Trumper Bret Stephens writes:
It doesn’t take a lot to get the average voter to tell you what he doesn’t like about Donald Trump: the nastiness, the divisiveness, the lying, the tweeting, the chaos, the epic boastfulness matched by bottomless self-pity. As my colleague Frank Bruni has astutely observed, Trump is as transparent as they come: You don’t need a Ph.D. in psychology to know that the president is an insecure narcissist with daddy issues.
Then again, what does the average voter think about the people who pompously style themselves “the Resistance”? I don’t just mean the antifa thugs and restaurant hecklers and the Farrakhan Fan Club wing of the women’s movement, though that’s a part of it.
I mean the rest of the Trump despisers, the people who detest not only the man but also contemn his voters (and constantly let them know it); the ones who heard the words “basket of deplorables” and said to themselves: Bingo. They measure their moral worth not through an effort at understanding but by the intensity of their disdain. They are — so they think — always right, yet often surprised by events.
I was a charter member of this camp. Intellectual honesty ought to compel us to admit that we achieved precisely the opposite of what we intended. Trumpism is more entrenched today than ever. The result of the midterms means, if nothing else, that the president survived his first major political test more than adequately. And unless Democrats change, he should be seen as the odds-on favorite to win in 2020.
To repeat: I’d hate to see that happen. I want Trump, and Trumpism, to lose. But if the Resistance party doesn’t find a way to become a shrewder, humbler opposition party, that’s not going to happen. The day Democrats take charge in the House would be a good opportunity to stop manning imaginary barricades, and start building real bridges to the other America.
Good luck with that. Check out the responses to this sweet liberal kid’s tweet:
At the end of the day, always remember that friendship is always more important than politics 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/QSD7x96AKG
— Colton Winters (@ColtonWinters_) November 6, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The responses include:
No, at the end of the day, remember that fighting systematic oppression is more important than friendship.
— Leah Catherine (@MsLeahCatherine) November 8, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Friendship and family are NOT MORE IMPORTANT then supporting someone who believes minorities lives don’t matter. If my sister came up to me and said “I think killing kids in schools is an acceptable outcome so I can have a gun” I’d cut her the fuck out of my life. Politics matter
— 🌈 Kitty Galore 🌈 (@QueenofThra) November 7, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This is a sweet and naive sentiment. One of you is in favor of destroying not only civil society but the entire planet for personal gain. This person is friends to no one but those he serves and envies. That’s not you. #MAGA is a death cult.💀
— pisoamarillo🕯 (@pisoamarillo) November 8, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
To be fair — and hallelujah for it! — there are a lot of responses praising Colton Winters for his decency. Whoever his MAGA friend is, I hope that kid recognizes it too, and lives the same way.
Imagine being so possessed by ideology that you join a mob trying to beat down a TV host’s door, and drive his wife to lock herself in a pantry, fearing home invasion. Imagine having no clue that your actions only make those who support Trump that much more likely to back him, to keep people like you from winning.
Look, what Trump is doing with the Department of Justice — forcing Sessions’s resignation, making moves that indicate he’s going to try to shut down the Russia investigation — is a clear and present danger to the integrity of our system. But that is abstract to most people. What is not abstract at all is imagining a left-wing mob gathered outside your house, banging on your door and driving your wife into hiding in fear for her life.