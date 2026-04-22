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Democrats’ Virginia Gerrymandering Referendum Narrowly Passes

State of the Union: The measure will allow the state to redraw its congressional districts, possibly giving Democrats a significant boost in the House.
US-POLITICS-VOTE
Joseph Addington
Apr 22, 2026 11:20 AM
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Virginia voters on Tuesday approved a measure allowing Democrats to draw a new congressional map, a victory the party says could help it gain up to five House seats as it seeks to reclaim control of Congress. 

The initiative passed with a narrow majority of 51.6 percent in favor, with 48.4 percent opposed. It will allow the state government, controlled by Democrats, to bypass the state’s independent redistricting committee and redraw its congressional districts before the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The new map is expected to leave just one Virginia just Republican representative out of the state’s delegation of 11. The current Virginia House delegation is made up of five Republicans and six Democrats.

Glenn Youngkin, the former Republican governor of Virginia, called the initiative an “egregious power grab.” Democrats say they are just responding to Republicans, pointing to Texas redrawing its congressional map in 2025 to add potentially five more seats for Republicans in the state.

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