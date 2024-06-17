Davidson Endorses Rep. Good Challenger Days Before Major Primary

Ahead of the contentious GOP primary in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District that features House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good and challenger John McGuire, one Freedom Caucus member has endorsed the challenger.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) endorsed McGuire, a state senator and former Navy SEAL, over the weekend. “I love this country with a soldier’s passion. I’ve served in Congress since 2016, and we need reinforcements to help Make America Great Again. I’m happy to join President Trump by supporting and endorsing John McGuire for Congress,” Davidson claimed in a statement. “I look forward to serving with him in the 119th Congress to support President Trump and the America First agenda. Drain the swamp!”

The Fifth District of Virginia has become an intense battle for the war over who holds sway in the GOP House conference come January 2025. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee, previously endorsed McGuire in part because Good initially backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ bid for the nomination before switching to Trump. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other establishment types are also circling the wagons to take out Good and have poured millions of dollars into the race to damage the Virginia incumbent. Good organized against McCarthy in January 2023 and voted for McCarthy’s ousting last October on his way to becoming the Freedom Caucus Chairman, and McCarthy has spent much of this election cycle attempting to exact revenge against his objectors.

Davidson was asked by POLITICO whether it would be embarrassing or not if Good lost his primary. “I’m sure he would be embarrassed that he lost,” Davidson said, in a half-snipe, half-dodge remark.

The ill-will between Davidson and Good started out last December when Davidson penned a letter to the House Freedom Caucus board opposing Good’s ascent to chairman. “I ask that we consider how to best increase our influence while preserving our power to move policy in the right direction. I strongly feel that Bob Good as Chairman will impair that objective,” Davidson wrote.

Nevertheless, other Freedom Caucus members are sticking by Good. Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) were recently featured at a Good campaign event in Louisa County, Virginia. The trio used the House Freedom Caucus to boast their conservative bona fides and lauded Good’s leadership. During his remarks, Roy said: “My question to members of the Republican Congress who aren’t in the Freedom Caucus is why?”