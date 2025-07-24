U.S. Delegation Withdraws From Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha collapsed Thursday.

Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff announced that U.S. officials have abandoned mediations and blamed Hamas for not seriously engaging in peace talks.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote in a statement published to X. “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

Witkoff’s decision heaps pressure on Hamas as Israel’s siege on Gaza continues. President Trump was unable to broker a 60-day truce between Israel and Hamas when Israel’s Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu visited Washington D.C. in early July.

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” Witkoff added in Thursday’s announcement. “We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.”