Cuomo Concedes NYC Mayor’s Race to Mamdani

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is poised to win the New York City Democratic primary for mayor after a shock result at the ballot box on Tuesday evening. Mamdami, a 33-year-old state assemblyman representing New York’s 36th district in Queens, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite the senior politician’s name recognition throughout the city and $25 million in Super PAC money, the largest bankroll in New York City mayoral campaign history.

Mamdani captured 43.5 percent of first-place votes to Cuomo’s 36.3 percent according to the New York City Board of Elections. Final results will be announced on July 1st but Cuomo, who was at times a heavy favorite to win the primary race, quickly congratulated Mamdani in a concession speech after polls closed. "Tonight is his night," Cuomo admitted. "He deserved it. He won.”

Cuomo: Tonight was assemblyman Mamdani’s night and he put together a great campaign. I called him, I congratulated him, I applaud him sincerely for his efforts. And let's give him a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/NO1kQIgg8h — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called Mamdani’s performance “an amazing upset,” noting that 25 percent of all early votes “were people who have never voted in an NYC election.”

Mamdani now advances to the NYC mayoral election in November where he will square off against current Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa who failed to crack 30% against Adams in the 2021 mayoral election at the height of the Covid era.