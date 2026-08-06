Jay Clayton Sworn in as Director of National Intelligence

Jay Clayton was sworn in Monday as director of national intelligence, taking over the position from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who was serving as the acting intelligence chief.

In a speech following the ceremony, Clayton promised that “the safety and security of the American people will be our North Star” and declared that he would ensure “the vital work of our [intelligence community] is never weaponized for political motives.”

Clayton previously served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020. He will be the ninth Senate-confirmed director of national intelligence, filling the post vacated by Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned in June.