Boebert Sails Through Her Primary

Lauren Boebert, the Republican congresswoman known for her firebrand politics and a series of scandals in her private life, has won the Republican primary for Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District. Boebert carried 43 percent of the vote; the runner-up, Jerry Sonnenberg, won only 14 percent.

Boebert’s decision to switch from the competitive Third District to the safer Fourth District, which provoked allegations of “carpetbagging,” was enabled by the retirement of the incumbent representative, the Republican Ken Buck.

Boebert had received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump ahead of the primary.