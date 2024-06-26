fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Boebert Sails Through Her Primary

State of the Union: The congresswoman won her new district by a wide margin.
House Freedom in Senate
(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 26, 2024 6:28 AM

Lauren Boebert, the Republican congresswoman known for her firebrand politics and a series of scandals in her private life, has won the Republican primary for Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District. Boebert carried 43 percent of the vote; the runner-up, Jerry Sonnenberg, won only 14 percent. 

Boebert’s decision to switch from the competitive Third District to the safer Fourth District, which provoked allegations of “carpetbagging,” was enabled by the retirement of the incumbent representative, the Republican Ken Buck.

Advertisement

Boebert had received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump ahead of the primary.

More like this

Assange Is Free, But Feds’ War On Free Speech Continues

James Bovard June 26, 2024
Unless we presume politicians have a divine right to deceive the governed, America should honor individuals who expose federal crimes.

It Was Never Kennedy

Spencer Neale June 26, 2024
In Albuquerque, the outsider candidate’s campaign seemed ready to fade into the sand.

Pro-Lifers Are Unprepared for Abortion as a Political Issue

W. James Antle III June 26, 2024
The GOP’s flirtation with pulling up the federal restriction plank underlines the post-Dobbs crisis.
Advertisement
Advertisement