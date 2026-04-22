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The American Conservative Needs Your Support to End the War

Support TAC in fighting for Americans.
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Curt Mills
Apr 22, 2026 9:30 AM
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Dear Reader,

The war in Iran has been halted by a tenuous ceasefire– one that could break imminently. As the cost in blood and treasure mounts, as American strength is degraded in every other world theater, as the economy slides toward the abyss, the White House and its allies have still not articulated the concepts of a plan for concluding this war of choice.

Founded in 2002 to oppose the catastrophic war in Iraq, The American Conservative has distinguished itself as the most prominent, thoughtful, and trenchant institutional critic of this Middle Eastern folly. We have been and very much remain the most forthright antiwar conservative institution in Washington, DC. 

Ever since the first air strikes in the early morning of February 28, TAC’s writers and editors have worked overtime to provide you with the facts and to counsel prudence to policymakers. Our staff has appeared in a multitude of outside media outlets, including The New York Times, the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal, POLITICO, the BBC, Le Monde, NBC News, Al Jazeera, The Megyn Kelly Show, among many others.

I will be frank: We can’t do this without you. Fighting for sanity in American foreign policy is more important than ever. Can you help us with a tax-deductible donation to help us save the country from itself?

DONATE

Thank you, as always, for your attention and support. TAC’s readership is remarkable for its loyalty. We are always deeply grateful and humbled by your generosity.

My best regards,

Curt Mills
Executive Director,
The American Conservative

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