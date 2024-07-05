Biden: ‘I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump.’

In the midst of vivacious calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden held a rally in Madison, Wisconsin where the president told his detractors he wasn’t going anywhere.

Biden, with the help of a teleprompter, addressed the crowd for about 20 minutes. In the president’s speech, Biden went hard after his opponent, former President Donald Trump. He openly mocked Trump for a number of claims, such as the former president’s claims that he is a “stable genius.” Unsurprisingly, Biden also went after Trump for what happened on January 6, 2021. “You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American at the same time,” Biden claimed. “This is so damn serious. You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Advertisement

The crescendo of the speech, however, was Biden’s unwavering commitment to staying in the race. “They’re trying to push me out of the race,” Biden said in his trademark shouty, indignant tone. The president’s voice got even louder: “Well, let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump.”

Big moment here: Joe Biden has added time travel to his politics repertoire, says he’s staying in the race and he’ll beat Donald Trump again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ueLS0HqMO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 5, 2024

“I will beat him again in 2020,” Biden continued, before correcting himself by adding, “And by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

It was by far the most energetic Biden has seemed on the trail since last week’s presidential debate, his abysmal performance in which led to Democrats calling for Biden’s resignation. But Biden’s strong performance in Madison could be quickly forgotten if Biden’s prime time interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos looks like a repeat of last week’s debate.