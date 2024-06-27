Biden Challenges Trump’s Tariff Plan

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump engaged in their first presidential debate.

Trump advocated for his plan to implement a 10 percent tariff on all imports from abroad. He maintained that this move will not drive prices higher, but will actually stop other countries from “ripping us off.”

Biden became defensive after the discussion of the proposal, saying that the proposed tariffs would increase cost of living for Americans across the board.

Trump in turn called Biden a “Manchurian candidate” for China and pointed out that Biden kept Trump’s China tariffs in place. Biden notably also increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.