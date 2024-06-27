fbpx
Politics

Biden Challenges Trump’s Tariff Plan

State of the Union: Biden and Trump faced off on taxes and tariffs.
Credit: Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jun 27, 2024 10:30 PM

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the former President Donald Trump engaged in their first presidential debate. 

Trump advocated for his plan to implement a 10 percent tariff on all imports from abroad. He maintained that this move will not drive prices higher, but will actually stop other countries from “ripping us off.”

Biden became defensive after the discussion of the proposal, saying that the proposed tariffs would increase cost of living for Americans across the board. 

Trump in turn called Biden a “Manchurian candidate” for China and pointed out that Biden kept Trump’s China tariffs in place. Biden notably also increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

