Barron Holds Court

Barron Trump couldn’t help himself. As cheers echoed from the stands, President Trump’s 6’7“ giant of a son cupped his ear and egged on the crowd. After all, in some ways, it was his crowd as much as his father’s.

It was Inauguration Day, and Trump’s most prominent son on January 21 was neither Don Jr. nor Eric, the two who have most closely followed every ebb and flow of their father’s unconventional political career over these last 10-odd years. Barron is already being crowned as the boy who may be king by those across the internet who were eager to see a new chapter of Manifest Destiny written.

First Lady Melania Trump never looked so happy as she did on Inauguration Day. Beneath a stunning black-and-white, Victorian-inspired hat that wowed audiences watching worldwide, Melania beamed as she watched Barron, her most important project, shared on the national stage. President Trump, the father, cut a grin as wide as the Mississippi. In Barron, their only son, the promise of a new future. For the Trumps and for America as well.

Barron has come a long way since his childhood days of toting around a replica of his father’s briefcase. Back then, Donald would pull Barron close and repeat his teetotal message: “No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and, you know what else? No tattoos. I don’t ever want to see tattoos on you.”

Barron heard him all right. Clean-shaven and suited, Barron wears the look of a young man on a mission. A finance student at NYU’s Stern School of Business, it is reported that Barron eschews the party life, preferring instead to play strategic video games with his friends in his spare time.

Though Trump fanatics were eager to see the sharply-dressed teen operator unveiled, Barron’s rollout to the American people has been meticulously crafted over the last 12 months. The first signs of Barron’s ascendancy were voiced through conservative pundit Patrick Bet-David, who gushed about interactions he shared with Barron in May 2024 following the taping of a podcast that young Barron attended.

“He says, ‘Let me walk you to your car,’” recalls David.

“He's working customer service. He walks us to our car, and he’s standing there until we get in the car to leave.”

Barron’s humble demeanor didn’t end there. Speaking of his father, Barron was unyielding in his praise:

“No matter what I do, no matter what my brothers do, no matter how much money we make, our success will never come close to what our father had to do, cause he really had the hard life,” Barron told Bet David. “Not us, we had an easy life.”

And it isn’t just Bet David who has privately noticed Barron’s charm.

“He’s this super-bright kid,” raved Barron’s tailor, Nathan Pearce. He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to.”

Barron’s first foray into the frenetic world of his father’s politicking came this summer at a campaign rally in Doral, Florida. As President Trump welcomed young Barron to the scene, the Florida crowd erupted in applause.

“He’s a very special guy. Barron Trump,” the 47th president noted. “He’s pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric! Barron, it’s good to have you.”

Trump wasn’t speaking in superlatives. Barron single-handedly crafted the senior Trump’s non-traditional media circuit in the lead up to Election Day as Kamala Harris and her team scrambled to identify and land the same interviews.

“My son Barron recommended me to go on Joe Rogan and all these podcasters,” Trump said in December. “He knew all the names. I said ‘who is that?’ He said, ‘Dad, I can’t believe you don’t know who this is.’”

Studies conducted by Pew Research found that people under 30 trust news from social media almost as much as they trust national news outlets. Trump’s willingness to allow Barron to guide his hand with the youth vote and the content they watch paid off marvelously. In battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Trump made up significant ground from his 2020 tally. In an election where he needed every vote, Trump hit paydirt with the most unlikely of voting blocks—the youth.

Trump has only been back in the Oval Office for a week but the early returns are beyond promising. Pardons for the January 6 prisoners, pardons for pro-life protesters punished by the Biden regime, a blanket pardon for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, and the release of assassination documents relating to President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Trump appears a man renewed as the tailwind of a proper mandate is pushing through some of the New Right’s wildest dreams. What comes after this, only time will tell, but for now, conservatives are getting exactly what they dreamed of and it’s thanks in no small part to Barron William Trump.