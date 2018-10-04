Last Thursday, a transfixing human drama unfolded on the floor of the U.S. Senate. A woman endured withering public questioning as she tearfully recounted what she described as an attempted rape from decades in the past. And a man who had served for decades in the public eye was interrogated as to whether he participated in a gang rape.

It is fitting that during this reality show presidency, the American public has been served up its very own senatorial reality show, complete with the exaggerated drama and mock fighting one expects from the cast of Jersey Shore. Instead of the full-body contact of a WWE battle extraordinaire, the traumatic memories of decades past were trodden over roughshod, the reputation of real human beings dragged through the mud, and the emotions of victims displayed for public ridicule and mockery.

As gladiators in ancient Rome entertained onlookers by spilling victims’ blood on the floor of the Colosseum, our senators hope to advance their political careers by publicly destroying reputations on the floor of the U.S. Senate. The judicial nomination process has been reduced to a full-contact sport that seeks the thrill of a person’s gutting over a shred of justice or truth. Our senators are not the gladiator Spartacus, as they hilariously imagine themselves to be. They resemble the fictional Maximus Decimus from Gladiator, who asked us: “Are you not entertained?”

The American public was asked to openly confirm or repudiate the veracity of adults based only on what we speculated their intentions and motives to be. Without the benefit of access to the thousands of pages the Judiciary Committee has collected, we are instead served up tasty morsels of evidence, leaked judiciously by congressional staffers to sway our opinions.

Media and politicians alike demand that we decide who to believe. Should we trust the word of Christine Blasey-Ford, a professor who recently came forward with accusations of sexual assault, or Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court who vigorously denies the allegations?

What individual Americans think they saw unfold on Friday depends so very much on their personal experiences, prejudices, and political persuasions. Instead of reasoned judgment, the best we can do is read the tea leaves. This hyper-partisan parsing is damaging our democracy.

Absolutely everyone had an opinion on what happened Friday. Few didn’t watch, or at least listen to, the witness testimony and the senatorial fencing. As one would expect, opinions about what happened, and who came off as believable, varied widely across the political spectrum.