Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria

State of the Union: The move will “promote peace and stability in the region,” the administration says.
Donald Trump - Ahmed al-Shara meeting in Riyadh
Credit: Anadolu/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Jun 30, 2025 5:25 PM
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday beginning the process of lifting sanctions on Syria that had been aimed at the government of Bashar al-Assad. Trump promised in May that he would lift sanctions on the new Syrian government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, in order to “give them a chance at greatness.”

Al-Sharaa, who led the Syrian Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham during the Syrian Civil War, is a former jihadist who helped found the Al Qaeda–linked al-Nusra Front. However, in 2016 he cut ties with the jihadist group and has since attempted to take a more moderate approach. Since his accession to the leadership of the new Syrian government, al-Sharaa has consistently promised that Syria will respect ethnic and religious minorities and citizens’ rights, as well as promising to work withWestern countries to root out terrorist groups like ISIS that have been active in Syrian territory in the past. Several instances of militia violence against minorities have marred these promises.

The executive order makes permanent a number of waivers granted by the State Department, ending sanctions on the Syrian government as well as a number of export controls and restrictions on foreign aid. Sanctions on al-Assad and other members of his former government will remain in place.

“There is great potential in working with Syria to stop Radicalism, improve Relations, and secure Peace in the Middle East,” the president wrote.

