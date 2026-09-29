Iran War Day 214: Tehran Awaiting U.S. Response to Ceasefire Proposal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the Islamic Republic is waiting for a formal U.S. response to an Iranian ceasefire plan proposed last week.

While President Donald Trump has publicly rejected that proposal, Aragchi suggested the Americans hadn’t actually ruled it out. “Despite the comments made by the U.S. president, as I said, we are waiting for an official response from the United States through the mediators,” Araghchi said.

On Monday, Trump dismissed a report by Axios that said he was willing to release Iranian assets and ease sanctions in exchange for concessions by Tehran pertaining to its nuclear program. “I offered them NOTHING!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Axios’ story, like most others, is a HOAX, used only for purposes of satisfying their Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Araghchi has remained in New York following last week’s UN General Assembly and has been meeting with Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that enemies of his country may try to attack it before elections scheduled for late October. “We have indications that ahead of the elections our enemies will try to attack us,” Netanyahu said. “I am sending you a message: Don’t mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, anytime.”

A vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck Tuesday by an “unknown projectile,” according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The strike damaged an engine room and resulted in one casualty. A framework peace deal signed in June by the U.S. and Iran had aimed to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian administration. That agreement soon broke down after the U.S. sought to create a shipping corridor near the Omani coastline, outside Iranian control.

The price of Brent crude oil—a key international benchmark—fell Monday after briefly topping $108 a barrel, settling at around $105. The average price of gasoline in America was $4.46 per barrel on Tuesday, up from $2.98 before the war.