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Annie Andrews Wins SC Senate Race, Taking Lindsey Graham’s Former Seat

State of the Union: The Palmetto State has not had a Democratic senator since 2005.
South Carolina Senate Candidate Annie Andrews Campaigns Ahead Of Midterm Election
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Nov 3, 2026 10:45 PM
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The Democratic candidate Annie Andrews defeated the Republican incumbent Sen. Darline Graham in Tuesday’s South Carolina senatorial election.

At press time, with 89 of the vote reported, Andrews had 51 percent to Graham’s 47 percent. 

Andrews, a pediatrician with no political experience besides a failed 2022 congressional campaign, will fill the seat once held by Darline Graham’s late brother, Lindsey.

The South Carolina flip stood out in a bad night for the GOP. The Palmetto State has not had a Democratic senator since 2005.

In neighboring North Carolina, the Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley for the retiring Republican Thom Tillis’s seat.

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