Zuckerberg Nixes Fact-Checking Empire

State of the Union: META applications Facebook and Instagram to adopt new speech rules.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before The House Financial Services Committee
Jan 7, 2025 2:15 PM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media applications Facebook and Instagram will cease to pursue its hardline fact-checking programs.

“We’ve reached a point where it’s just too many mistakes and too much censorship,” Zuckerberg said in a video released Tuesday. “The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point toward once again prioritizing speech. So we are going to get back to our roots, focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms.”

The move comes just a little over a month after Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in late November. Zuckerberg has made other concessions in recent weeks, naming the Republican Joel Kaplan as his chief global affairs officer and adding Ultimate Fighting Champion president Dana White to META’s board of directors.

