You Vote, the Media Decides

It would be great to be Nostradamus, but I have no idea what’s going to happen ten minutes from now. Nonetheless, in September, I made this prediction:

Assuming the blue wave comes—in fact, if Democrats flip any seats—we’ll get the same rewriting of history as [in 2024]. 2024: Trump wins massive victory by vowing to carry out “mass deportations.” The media a year later: He said he was only going to bring order to the border! 2026: Democrats run against the Iran War and win. The media next year: The midterms prove Americans want to abolish ICE!

Actual headlines since the election:

“ICE After the Blowout—The midterms were a backlash to Trump’s immigration policies”—the Atlantic (Nov. 7, 2026) “Voters rebuke Trump administration’s ICE raids and immigration policies at the polls”—NPR (Nov. 6, 2026) “Midterm Voters Disapproved Of Trump’s ... Immigration Policies”—Forbes (Nov. 9, 2026)

I’d like to brag, but can I really take credit? Wasn’t it blazingly obvious to everyone? All you needed to do was look at every other election. Americans vote for mass deportations. MEDIA: VOTERS DEMAND AMNESTY!

The New York Times is at least sneaky in its phrasing. One article gaped in disbelief that Stephen Miller, the president’s new chief of staff, was not “scaling back the hard-line immigration approach”—the one that delivered all seven battleground states and the popular vote 24 months ago—“that contributed to Republicans’ steep losses.”

What can’t be said to have “contributed” to the GOP’s midterm losses? Some voters’ belief that Trump is a Lizard Man probably “contributed” to the result. The GOP’s obsession with appointing women to Senate seats definitely “contributed” to the outcome.

The Times also carped that Miller intends to “forge ahead with an agenda that many voters rejected.” The article added that the rascal also intends to “pursue more of the agenda that many voters rejected.” Can you believe the gall of this guy? He was going to both “forge ahead with” and “pursue” an agenda that many voters rejected.

How many is “many”? Seventy-seven million voted for Trump just two years ago. However many voted against Republicans in the midterms, it wasn’t 77 million.

The alleged voter mandate against enforcing our immigration laws is hard to believe inasmuch as, in 2024, the same country voted for a president who campaigned on implementing the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” saying he’d triple the size of ICE, and use Border Patrol, National Guard troops, and local law enforcement to remove illegals.

But an activist in Minneapolis gets herself killed while interfering with an ICE operation—and the country decided it wants amnesty? (Yes, on Sunday night, liberals on CNN couldn’t stop squealing about how this could be Trump’s “Nixon goes to China” moment—because nothing makes riveting TV like shopworn clichés.)

Most amusing is the Times’ claim that immigration “helped drive the gains that Democrats appear to be making with Hispanic voters throughout the country.” First of all, Latinos are never going to give the GOP a majority of their vote. Never have, never will. Only certain Republicans get excited about winning the Hispanic vote.

Three times—in 2016, 2020, and 2024—Trump lost the Hispanic vote by less than usual for a Republican. And this was after he said all that stuff about the wall and a mass deportation force. (Interestingly, he got more of their vote with tough talk than milquetoasts Bush and McCain did by pandering.)

But we’re supposed to believe that, in 2026, these same Latinos looked up from their lawnmowers and were suddenly struck by the realization that Trump actually planned to deport illegals?

At least the Times had a poll—and it must have taken a lot of polling to get the answer the paper wanted. According to a Times/Siena poll in October, “about one in five Latinos said immigration was the most important issue to their vote, compared to just 6 percent in September.”

Well, that’s one poll, New York Times—and, even there, the economy was the most important issue.

Here are some other polls taken in the weeks before the election:

In a UnidosUS election poll, about 3,000 Latinos ranked as their top two issues: Cost of living/inflation (58 percent) and Jobs and economy (34 percent). Immigration came after Housing and Health care costs (29 and 30 percent, respectively)—at 27 percent.

“Jobs and cost of living” was more important to Hispanics, at 27 percent, than “any other issue tested” according to an N+ Univision/YouGov poll of 980 registered Latino voters in Texas—note that the English version omits these statistics. Corruption came in second at 16 percent.

Asked to name the one most important election issue in an FIU Latino Public Opinion Forum/YouGov poll of 1,539 registered Latino voters, 35.1 percent picked inflation/cost of living. Asked to pick up to three issues, 57.2 percent said inflation. Only 5.3 percent chose illegal immigration/border.

In an Equis Research poll of 1,800 registered Latino voters, 61 percent named the economy/cost of living as the most important issues. “Immigration/deportations and ICE” registered only 12 percent.

Inflation/cost of living was the single most important issue for 33 percent of registered Latino voters in an NBC News/Telemundo poll. More than half called it the first or second most important issue. Immigration and border security combined was the top issue of only 6 percent of respondents.

Trump wasn’t cryptic about his plan to enforce our immigration laws—nor on his promise to start no new Middle Eastern wars. Only one of those things changed.

COPYRIGHT 2026 ANN COULTER

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