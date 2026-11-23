If you thought that, post-midterms, President Donald Trump was going to take his foot off the accelerator on illegal immigration, think again. He appointed Stephen Miller, the leading immigration hawk in his administration, as chief of staff. Lives and livelihoods are at stake, and not just those of Americans worried about unvetted men entering their country.

One of the darkest aspects of President Joe Biden’s open-borders policy was that he admitted hundreds of thousands of gravely at-risk unaccompanied alien children (UACs) to America. Many of them are sexually exploited. Under Biden and earlier presidents, if caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), UACs got free lawyers to file asylum claims on their behalf. “Free” for them, at least. The American taxpayer, via contracted law firms, paid for it all. Trump, as part of his immigration reforms, is taking responsibility for reducing both the number of UACs in America for their own sake and the tax money spent trying to help them avoid returning to their parents and home countries.

The problem of UACs in America is a major humanitarian disaster, though it is rarely spoken of. The term specifically refers to minor foreign kids without immigration status or visas, typically trafficked illegally into the United States. Most in recent years have come from Mexico, Central America, and Venezuela. The numbers are staggering, with nearly 150,000 UACs encountered at the southern border in the peak year under Biden. If picked up by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these children are transferred within 72 hours to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). ORR is then responsible for housing and medical care before releasing children to sponsors while immigration proceedings drag on, perhaps for years. Unlike adults in similar circumstances, children are generally not held in immigration detention facilities for extended periods because of a legal agreement known as the Flores settlement. They go to designated sponsors, analogous to foster homes, instead.

Under Biden, ORR was so overwhelmed by the volume of incoming children that it frequently failed to properly vet the sponsors into whose care these kids were released. They might have been relatives, often themselves here illegally, or people who earn a living taking in kids with desperate parents sending money from abroad. Abuse is prevalent; many immigration activists who claim to support these children by advocating for them to be let into America and to remain here have no real idea of their situation.

So how do these children get to the United States? Their parents send them on their own to America “for a better life” when the whole family cannot afford the journey. Many travel here in the company of traffickers (some soften the blow by calling them “guides”), typically paid by parents. The children may incur large smuggling debts they must work to pay off, face abuse during transit, or become vulnerable to labor or sex trafficking. Imagine the kind of men who seek work as traffickers, and then imagine them in full control of children with no supervision.

After being taken from these traffickers by the U.S. immigration bureaucracy, many UACs face further difficulties and dangers. There are many cases of UACs running away from their sponsors after being exploited, and of teenage girls being placed in the homes of unknown men. Some have even been sold for sex by relatives (or ostensible relatives). Last year HHS shut down a federal taxpayer-paid business in the Southwest that ran 27 shelters for UACs, claiming the shelters allowed sexual abuse. A few years back, the director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women estimated that 60 percent of UACs were being exploited by cartels, often for drug trafficking or sex work. This is a system of child abuse created by Democratic immigration policies and funded by your tax dollars.

Some of these children ultimately find their way into the hands of DHS, whether through rescue missions, job-site raids, or criminal arrests of their caretakers. From there they proceed to immigration court and appear before an immigration judge, who will determine whether they have a legitimate claim to asylum. Those who do not are then scheduled for voluntary departure back to their home country or, if they refuse, deportation.

A word about asylum: The granting of asylum is an internationally recognized obligation of most countries under the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol. It is required that signatory countries (like the United States) offer protection to refugees who face a well-founded fear of future persecution if they are returned to their home country. That persecution must be based on race, religion, nationality, membership in some other particular social group, or political opinion.

Importantly, asylum is not available simply because someone is poor, unemployed, seeking better economic opportunities, or fleeing generalized violence (such as that created by the prevalence of criminal gangs across much of Central America). The persecution must be connected to one of the five protected grounds, and it must be specific and provable. Large numbers of people make dubious asylum claims, and large numbers are refused. But asylum claims can take years to adjudicate, and a person can live here, work, attend public school, and obtain government benefits while that process grinds on. Many claimants disappear before a decision is ever made. To be sure, conditions in Central America must be dire for parents to send their children on such a journey. But whether the American taxpayer bears responsibility for remedying the situation is a separate question.

UACs can be represented before an immigration judge by a child advocate, often a volunteer, and an actual attorney, paid for by the American taxpayer. Immigration violations, as liberals are always quick to point out, are usually civil offenses, not criminal, and therefore there is no constitutional requirement that a lawyer be provided to someone who cannot afford one. Adult asylum claimants, for example, must hire and pay for legal representation themselves. But for minors, federal taxpayers have funded lawyers, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars per year, for two decades. The structure of the program encourages attorneys to pursue even weak asylum claims, because simply filing an application can significantly delay removal proceedings—and of course, the attorney always gets paid. Finding some hook on which to hang a claim, however tenuous, enables the UAC to remain in the U.S. It can be difficult to adjudicate the case of a 10-year-old boy who has lived several years of his life in America, however implausible it may seem that he faces persecution back in Guatemala for his political beliefs. But often the lawyer’s goal is simply to delay deportation hoping something else—a new president, a new law, an overlooked visa category that might apply—will intervene.

Trump tried to halt funding for some of these immigration attorneys shortly after taking office last year, notifying their umbrella organization that it needed to stop all work under the existing contract. A few days later, Trump officials restored funding. This lasted until late last year, when reimbursements to lawyers were again stopped. ORR then offered to extend funding if legal services providers shared client information, mostly about the immigration status of the UACs’ parents and relatives. They refused. The administration's response was to try to issue a no-bid contract for less than half the previous amount to a law firm that had only two immigration specialists on staff. But that firm refused the cheapo offer, and no new contract has been awarded. Meanwhile, the removal rate for unaccompanied children has surged to 69 percent for the first eight months of 2026. By comparison, the removal order rate averaged 28 percent from 2021 through 2024.

Those kids are going home. The solution is justified, if not always pretty (but then, neither is the problem).