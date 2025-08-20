Yarvin, Rufo, Caldwell, Deneen: Whither America?

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) brought together a selection of major thinkers from the American right to launch its new podcast, Project Cosmos, which debuted Tuesday. Project Cosmos is intended to be a forum that can explore at length the differences and similarities of the newly fractious right, examining the possibilities for forming a new synthesis from the disparate strains of the tech right, religious postliberalism, right-populism, and traditional American conservatism.

The inaugural episode featured Curtis Yarvin, Chris Rufo, Christopher Caldwell, and Patrick Deneen discussing executive power, the administrative state, and the common good. At over two hours long, the conversation had more than sufficient time to dive deeply into the conceptual weeds—long tangents explored the nature and state of American community, the class interests of bureaucrats, and the power of the presidency over the administrative state all feature at length.

The inclusion of Yarvin in particular is a departure from the usual tenor of institutional conservative intellectuals. Yarvin has become an intellectual touchstone for a number of significant figures on the New Right, including Vice President J.D. Vance, despite a relative lack of engagement with the right and its thinkers even compared to other novel movements in U.S. politics like Catholic integralism.