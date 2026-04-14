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Swalwell and Gonzales Resign From Congress

State of the Union: The two men narrowly avoided being expelled from the House by their colleagues.
Jan 6 Hearing 01/06/26
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the House Democrats hearing marking the five year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Apr 14, 2026 5:03 PM
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Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) officially resigned from Congress Tuesday shortly before their colleagues in the House voted to expel them from the body.

The resignations, announced Monday and finalized with the reading of their letters of resignation on the house floor Tuesday, came as a result of explosive scandals involving the representatives’ personal lives. Swalwell, who was running for governor in California, was accused of rape and sexual misconduct by several women and is currently the subject of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office; he suspended his campaign on Sunday. Gonzales became the subject of a House ethics committee probe last month after admitting to having an affair with a former staffer who later committed suicide by lighting herself on fire.

Representatives from both parties were colluding to put together enough votes to jointly expel both men from the House when the resignation letters were submitted.

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