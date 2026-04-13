Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign for California Governor

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday after sexual assault and misconduct allegations triggered a rapid political collapse that has upended the race to lead the nation’s most populous state.

Swalwell announced the move in a post on X, apologizing to supporters for what he called “mistakes in judgment” while insisting the allegations are false and should be fought outside the campaign.

His exit capped a dramatic reversal for a candidate who recently appeared to be emerging from a crowded Democratic field, attracting support from elected officials and major interest groups. But allegations from a former staffer, followed by additional accusations of sexual misconduct from other women, prompted allies and top campaign aides to abandon him.

Prominent Democrats, including California Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, urged Swalwell to leave the race. His departure adds fresh uncertainty to an already volatile contest where Democrats have had a difficult time consolidating support behind a single candidate.