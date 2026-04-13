Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Politics

Eric Swalwell Suspends Campaign for California Governor

State of the Union: The representative’s political allies deserted him after sexual misconduct allegations emerged.
US-POLITICS-LABOR-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR
Democratic United States Representative Eric Swalwell attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW)'s Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles, California, on January 10, 2026. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Apr 13, 2026 10:54 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday after sexual assault and misconduct allegations triggered a rapid political collapse that has upended the race to lead the nation’s most populous state.

Swalwell announced the move in a post on X, apologizing to supporters for what he called “mistakes in judgment” while insisting the allegations are false and should be fought outside the campaign.

His exit capped a dramatic reversal for a candidate who recently appeared to be emerging from a crowded Democratic field, attracting support from elected officials and major interest groups. But allegations from a former staffer, followed by additional accusations of sexual misconduct from other women, prompted allies and top campaign aides to abandon him.

Prominent Democrats, including California Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, urged Swalwell to leave the race. His departure adds fresh uncertainty to an already volatile contest where Democrats have had a difficult time consolidating support behind a single candidate.

More like this

Cesar Chavez Was No Border Hawk

Scott Greer April 11, 2026
The labor organizer has been outed as a sex predator.

Inflation Surges as Iran War Pushes Prices Up

Joseph Addington April 10, 2026 - 10:15 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Increasing fuel costs drove the increase in prices.

Melania Trump Declares Negligible Relationship with Epstein, Maxwell

Joseph Addington April 10, 2026 - 10:11 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The first lady denied any meaningful association with the late sex-trafficker.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today