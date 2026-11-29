As negotiations to end the war in Ukraine seem to get serious again, the issue of NATO Article-5 like guarantees is back in the conversation. The U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner says that President Donald Trump is willing to consider giving such post-war security assurances to Ukraine.

There are at least two roadblocks to that ever happening. The first is that the past three U.S. presidential administrations have all demonstrated the strong determination not to send military personnel to defend Ukraine in direct conflict with Russia.

The second is that, though Kushner claims Russia is willing to discuss the matter, Russia says it’s unacceptable. Russia went to war to prevent Ukraine joining NATO, and it is not about to walk away from the war with Ukraine in NATO by another name.

Some Western analysts deny Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that he went to war to stop NATO from encroaching on Russia’s borders. They tend to make three arguments: Putin’s claim was just a ruse to disguise Russia’s imperialism; NATO is a defensive alliance that poses no threat to Russia; and Ukraine was never really going to be accepted into NATO, so the Kremlin had nothing to worry about. All three are wrong.

Putin has consistently cited NATO’s eastward expansion—including the prospect of Ukraine joining the Western alliance—as the root cause of the war. Ukrainian and NATO officials have confirmed the claim. The Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia, who led Kiev’s delegation in peace talks early in the war, says that Russia was “prepared to end the war if we… committed that we would not join NATO.” Even then-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in 2023 that Putin “went to war to prevent NATO, more NATO, close to his borders.”

As for NATO being a purely defensive alliance that posed no threat to Russia, that façade disintegrated in 1999. That year, NATO replaced its core Article-5 self-defense mission of assisting members who came under attack with a new Strategic Concept that established NATO’s ability “to carry out non-Article 5 crisis response operations.”

And the alliance did carry out such operations. Exactly one month before the publication of the new Strategic Concept, NATO went to war against Serbia without a UN Security Council resolution. The U.S.-led force flew 38,000 bombing missions and tore Kosovo from Yugoslavia. That NATO attacked an historic Slavic ally of Russia only twelve days after expanding, for the first time, into Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, angered Moscow. Later, as NATO continued to expand into former Soviet territory, Putin could only ask, “against whom is this expansion intended?”

When NATO promised in 2008 that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance, many Westerners still considered that outcome a long shot, but Russian officials took the announcement seriously. And even if it was clear that Ukraine would not join NATO anytime soon, it was never clear that NATO would not be in Ukraine. By 2017, the Trump administration was sending lethal military aid to Ukraine. As Moscow feared, Ukraine was becoming a heavily armed bridgehead against Russia.

But the threat, as Russia perceived it, began long before that. In 1997, NATO released its Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine. It promised to “develop an enhanced and strengthened relationship between NATO and Ukraine,” including “defense planning” and “NATO-Ukraine military cooperation and interoperability.” Notably, at this time, NATO began using the Yavoriv military base in Lviv as a headquarters and training center. In 2015, 575 NATO trainers arrived at the base, though the Minsk agreements intended to reduce tensions had just been signed.

Two years later, the new Strategic Concept declared that “Ukraine occupies a special place in the Euro-Atlantic security environment and is an important and valuable partner…. NATO is committed to further strengthening its distinctive partnership with Ukraine.”

Though often overlooked, 2002 was a milestone year. At the NATO summit in Reykjavik, as Western foreign ministers were hailing the end of the Cold War, they announced the decision “to give new impetus and substance to our partnership with Ukraine” and to bring the “relationship to a qualitatively new level.” The NATO foreign ministers declared they “expect to deepen and expand our relationship.” Six months later, at NATO’s Prague summit, the NATO-Ukraine Action Plan was created. The first line declares the decision to “deepen and broaden the NATO-Ukraine relationship” and to identify “priorities in pursuit of [Ukraine’s] aspirations towards full integration into Euro-Atlantic security structures.” The document added that “[c]ooperation with NATO in the military sphere is regarded as an important element of the overall NATO-Ukraine partnership.”

In 2005, Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yushchenko incorporated NATO membership into Ukraine’s military doctrine. More than a decade later, in February 2019, Ukraine amended its constitution, dropping the commitment to neutrality and enshrining NATO membership as a compulsory aim of all future governments.

By 2008, Ukraine was engaging with the NATO Response Force. The Comprehensive Assistance Package that began in 2016 established a goal of getting the Ukrainian Armed Forces up to NATO standards and interoperable with NATO forces by 2020. In the meantime, Ukraine would participate in some NATO training events and joint exercises.

By 2020, Ukraine had been designated an Enhanced Opportunity Partner, granting it “preferential access” to NATO exercises, training and information.

In August 2021, the United States and Ukraine signed a Strategic Defense Framework, which promised to “enhance the robust strategic defense partnership” between the two countries. Three months later, both countries signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership, which committed the U.S. to helping Ukraine make the reforms compatible with a prospective accession to NATO (the document says cooperation will be “guided by” the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration that envisaged eventual NATO membership for Ukraine).

The West insists that NATO is defensive, that Putin is paranoid, and that eastward expansion is not a “root cause” of the war. But the historical record shows that NATO’s transformation from a defensive alliance into one that carried out offensive operations, as well as long-standing “particular effort” to bring Ukraine into NATO, set the stage for Putin’s invasion.