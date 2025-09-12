Who’s Behind the Epstein Cover-Up?

The tumultuous cacophony emanating from Washington elites in their efforts to keep hidden the Epstein files should be reason enough to demand their release.

President Donald Trump for decades has weathered scandal after scandal: bankruptcies, public divorces, and lawsuits which threaten financial or political ruin with the possibility of imprisonment. In spite of all this, he was able to persevere and vanquish or at least neutralize his opponents and twice win the presidency. It was an amazing test of personal fortitude and focus. Even his detractors were impressed.

Yet after successfully navigating all these daunting travails, Trump appears to be spooked by calls from his own base to release the Epstein files. His bizarre and extraordinary response to the recent publication of a birthday card given to Epstein and bearing Trump’s signature only intensifies the serious concerns of the American public. The people around him had vociferously campaigned on releasing these files, and he made his own contributions to the call for transparency, but for the past six months the administration has been scrambling and emitting lame excuses to explain why these files don’t matter and should remain concealed from the public. This is quite a reversal and contradicts their campaign pronouncements.

Perhaps Trump is merely trying to avoid personal embarrassment, but if that’s the case, why would the Biden administration not have published materials that would be embarrassing to Trump? Who or what could frighten Trump after all he has been through? Who or what has been able to cause the Republican leadership in both houses of Congress to babble silly excuses and obvious deceptions to justify their efforts to conceal this information from the public?

The American public increasingly feels that no matter what they vote for, the political elites generally ignore them. In this case it appears there is a group of people or organizations which have the American political leaders’ complete attention and obedience. Many Americans do not care about the details in the files, but they do want to know who is able to so completely intimidate our leaders. A thorough and complete review of the files would go a long way to shine a light on this type of political corruption.

This Epstein saga is a glaring continuation of the long practice of our government's hiding unseemly policies and practices, which if discovered would be repugnant to the voters. For example, we had to wait more than six decades for the government to finally provide proof that the “lone gunman” who killed President John F. Kennedy—Lee Harvey Oswald—had been a CIA asset. This was no surprise to anyone who had paid attention over the past six decades, but why did we have to wait so long to see the official corroborating documents? What else is still hidden and why?

Why do we still not know all the details of the attack on September 11, 2001? That was 25 years ago, and many Americans feel they have and are being lied to.

What about the cold-blooded murder of a 27-year-old Democratic National Committee employee named Seth Rich in July 2016? Hardly a peep from the authorities.

On foreign policy too, Americans are largely in the dark. Our country has and is engaged in failed wars around the world and since the Second World War, the last war declared by Congress, has slaughtered and maimed millions of people in wars that killed over 100,000 Americans. With each passing foreign policy failure, we are increasingly aware we are and have been lied to. It is time to look back and find out what really happened with these wars and why. How many of our own intelligence assets along with those of other “friendly” countries have laid and continue to lay the groundwork to drag us into these failed wars?

It is possible that much of the global war on terror is a pretext for us to fight wars against people who we and/or “our friends” trained and financed. The author Gareth Porter calls it the “self-licking ice cream cone.”

Nine years after the 2016 election, we see that the whole “Russia collusion” story was a hoax perpetrated against us by our own government. That fabricated scandal had consumed our attention for much of Trump’s first term.

The U.S. spent years supporting the anti-government fighters in Syria, and late last year that government finally collapsed. Guess what? The new leader is an Al Qaeda fighter and our government supports him. Didn't we spend trillions of dollars “fighting Al Qaeda”?

Trump campaigned explicitly, as did Barack Obama, on stopping the forever wars. Obama started five or six additional wars and Trump has failed to stop the barbaric genocide in Gaza or the Ukraine war. Despite claims to be against wars and killing people, Trump restarted President Joe Biden’s war in Yemen and appears to be gearing up to start a war with Venezuela. Obviously, there are forces driving the war agenda which are more powerful than the American voters and even American presidents.

With such low transparency and unclear motivation among our elites, is it so unreasonable to wonder whether the participants in the Epstein activities are part of a massive Mafia-like blackmail operation which has inordinate power over our leaders?

Hopefully, there are enough honest people in Washington who can overcome the pressure from those who would conceal the truth. If so, we may be able to gain the insight required to unravel the tangled web of deception and learn what our elites have been doing to us behind our backs for decades.

We should encourage those who seek the truth. It is an important step towards regaining our national sovereignty.