White House to Send Allies’ Patriot Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Per a Thursday report in the Financial Times, the U.S. will suspend all orders for Patriot air defense systems to other countries and redirect their production to Ukraine.

According to the White House, it will be “re-sequencing” the planned deliveries so that Ukraine will receive produced systems at an expedited rate.

The move comes on the heels of the Biden administration’s promise of getting more Patriot systems for Ukraine “relatively quickly” at the recent G7 summit.

The redirection will reportedly not affect exports to Taiwan.

The Patriot system is the most advanced part of NATO’s air defense arsenal. The system contains radar and mobile missile launchers, which can track and shoot incoming down missiles and aircraft with its own interceptor missiles. Currently, Ukraine is in possession of two Patriot systems, which cost about $1 billion each. Only 14 systems are deployed globally.