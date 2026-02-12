Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

White House Announces ‘Significant Drawdown’ of Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota

State of the Union: The Trump administration is confronting public dissatisfaction with its immigration enforcement methods.
Ice,Police,Agent,-,Officer,Of,Immigration,And,Customs,Enforcement.
Joseph Addington
Feb 12, 2026 1:26 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump has agreed to end sweeping federal immigration operations in Minnesota, White House border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday, marking a significant retreat from a mission that sparked national controversy after two U.S. citizens were killed.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation concludes,” Homan said at a press conference, adding that a “significant drawdown” is already underway and will continue into next week. Last month Homan said he would draw down enforcement in Minnesota if state and local leaders agreed to cooperate with ICE and turn over criminals with deportation orders.

A limited federal presence will remain temporarily to transition command back to local field offices.

The operation was faced with major protests after Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot two disruptive protesters, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, incidents captured on video and widely circulated.

The decision comes as Trump’s approval ratings on immigration have fallen. An Associated Press–NORC poll released Thursday found 62 percent of respondents said deploying federal agents into cities had “gone too far.”

More like this

Epstein Revelations You Won’t Read in the New York Times

Ann Coulter February 12, 2026
Dirty Democrat deeds are on display in the latest dump.

Jobs Report Comes in Strong for January, Weak for Last Year

Joseph Addington February 11, 2026 - 11:47 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The U.S. economy added jobs in healthcare and shed federal government employment.

Abolish ICE? Dems Can’t Even Plow Snow

W. James Antle III February 10, 2026
Voters only have so much patience for high taxes and abysmal public services.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today